Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Flagler County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Flagler County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Matanzas High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.