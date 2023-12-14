The Florida Gators (6-3) take the court against the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The point total is 152.5 in the matchup.

Florida vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland, Florida Venue: RP Funding Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -14.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

In seven of nine games this season, Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points.

Florida has an average total of 157.3 in its contests this year, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Gators' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Florida has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Gators have played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 94.1% chance to win.

Florida vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 7 77.8% 83.7 158.7 73.7 144.1 149.9 East Carolina 3 33.3% 75 158.7 70.4 144.1 143.7

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The Gators score 13.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Pirates give up (70.4).

Florida has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Florida vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 3-5-0 0-2 7-2-0 East Carolina 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0

Florida vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida East Carolina 10-6 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 2-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

