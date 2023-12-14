Sportsbooks have listed player props for Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and others when the Edmonton Oilers host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Lightning vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Kucherov's 47 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 19 goals and 28 assists in 29 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 32 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 19 assists in 30 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Brandon Hagel is a key player on offense for Tampa Bay with 10 goals and 17 assists.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 2 2 3 at Predators Dec. 7 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 38 points in 24 games (10 goals and 28 assists).

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 0 2 2 3 vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 3 3 2 at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Leon Draisaitl has 33 points (1.3 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3

