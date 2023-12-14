Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Oilers on December 14, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and others when the Edmonton Oilers host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Kucherov's 47 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 19 goals and 28 assists in 29 games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Brayden Point is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 32 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 19 assists in 30 games.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Brandon Hagel is a key player on offense for Tampa Bay with 10 goals and 17 assists.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 38 points in 24 games (10 goals and 28 assists).
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Leon Draisaitl has 33 points (1.3 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
