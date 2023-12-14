Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Palm Beach County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxbridge Academy at Highlands Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
