Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Polk County, Florida today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Haven HS at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.