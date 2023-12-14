Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sarasota County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Out-of-Door Academy at Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
