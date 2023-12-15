Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Bay County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leon High School at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arnold High School at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mosley High School at Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
