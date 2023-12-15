The Boston Celtics (18-5) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on a 12-game home winning streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Magic vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Magic 108

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-8.1)

Celtics (-8.1) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.7

The Magic's .739 ATS win percentage (17-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .478 mark (11-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Boston and Orlando cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Celts as favorites by 5.5 or more and Magic as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

Orlando and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 47.8% of its games this season (11 of 23), the same percentage as Boston and its opponents (11 of 23).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 7-7, while the Celtics are 17-5 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

On offense, the Magic are the 16th-ranked team in the league (114 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (108.9 points allowed per game).

Orlando is 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.5) and best in rebounds conceded (40.3).

The Magic are 23rd in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

