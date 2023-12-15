Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Collier County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lely High School at Seacrest Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Coast High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Myers High School at Barron Collier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale HS at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Naples at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
