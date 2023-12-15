The Orlando Magic, Goga Bitadze included, take on the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 104-94 win against the Cavaliers, Bitadze totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Below we will dive into Bitadze's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 7.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.0 6.6 Assists -- 1.9 2.7 PRA -- 15.2 16.9 PR -- 13.3 14.2



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Celtics

Bitadze has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 5.1% and 6.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bitadze's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 108.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 23.7 per game.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 19 6 5 3 0 1 1

