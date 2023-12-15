Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hillsborough County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brandon High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Plant City, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Strawberry Crest High School at King High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Bay Tech High School at Hillsborough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

Conference: 6A - District 10

How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at Newsome HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Lithia, FL

Conference: 7A - District 7

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Spoto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Riverview, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Freedom High School - Tampa

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

T R Robinson High School at Leto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sickles High School at Thomas Jefferson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Riverview, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Lennard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Ruskin, FL

Conference: 6A - District 11

How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at Blake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Armwood High School at Chamberlain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Steinbrenner High School at Gaither High School