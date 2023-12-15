Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hillsborough County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brandon High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strawberry Crest High School at King High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Bay Tech High School at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at Newsome HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lithia, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Spoto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wharton High School at Freedom High School - Tampa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T R Robinson High School at Leto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sickles High School at Thomas Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Lennard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ruskin, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alonso High School at Blake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armwood High School at Chamberlain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steinbrenner High School at Gaither High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
