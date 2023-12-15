Friday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) and Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) squaring off at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Thundering Herd, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Dolphins are coming off of a 70-67 victory over North Carolina Central in their most recent game on Monday.

Jacksonville vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 75, Jacksonville 72

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins took down the No. 134-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgia Southern Eagles, 61-59, on November 16, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Dolphins are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 134) on November 16

70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 344) on December 11

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Sana'a Garrett: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.5 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.5 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins have a -30 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.6 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball and are allowing 70.9 per contest to rank 290th in college basketball.

The Dolphins are putting up 71 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (64.8).

When playing at home, Jacksonville is ceding 18.2 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (79).

