Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be hitting the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Jazz, Randle put up 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Below, we dig into Randle's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.4 26.3 Rebounds 9.5 9.7 9.8 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.1 PRA -- 37.5 41.2 PR -- 32.1 36.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Suns

Randle has taken 17.7 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 19.8% and 19.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 113.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns have given up 41.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the league.

Giving up 24.9 assists per contest, the Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Suns allow 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 36 28 5 2 1 0 0

