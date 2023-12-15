Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Lee County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Myers High School at Barron Collier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale HS at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
