On Friday, December 15, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (18-5) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Orlando Magic (16-7). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 117.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 108.9 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +194 scoring differential overall.

The Magic outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (posting 114 points per game, 16th in league, and conceding 108.9 per outing, third in NBA) and have a +118 scoring differential.

The teams average 231.3 points per game combined, 8.8 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 217.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has put together a 17-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Magic and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Celtics +375 +150 -

