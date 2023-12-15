The Boston Celtics (18-5) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a 12-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 222.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 222.5 points.

Orlando's average game total this season has been 223, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has gone 17-6-0 ATS this season.

The Magic have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 14 60.9% 117.3 231.3 108.9 217.8 226.5 Magic 11 47.8% 114 231.3 108.9 217.8 224.5

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

Seven of the Magic's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (11-2-0) than away (6-4-0) this season.

The Magic put up an average of 114 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 108.9 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 108.9 points, Orlando is 12-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Magic and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 17-6 1-1 11-12 Celtics 11-12 9-9 11-12

Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights

Magic Celtics 114 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 12-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-8 12-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 108.9 Points Allowed (PG) 108.9 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 14-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-7 13-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-2

