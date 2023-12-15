Magic vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (18-5) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a 12-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|222.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 222.5 points.
- Orlando's average game total this season has been 223, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando has gone 17-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Magic have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Orlando has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|14
|60.9%
|117.3
|231.3
|108.9
|217.8
|226.5
|Magic
|11
|47.8%
|114
|231.3
|108.9
|217.8
|224.5
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
- Seven of the Magic's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (11-2-0) than away (6-4-0) this season.
- The Magic put up an average of 114 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 108.9 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 108.9 points, Orlando is 12-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|17-6
|1-1
|11-12
|Celtics
|11-12
|9-9
|11-12
Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Magic
|Celtics
|114
|117.3
|16
|7
|12-2
|10-8
|12-2
|15-3
|108.9
|108.9
|3
|3
|14-1
|9-7
|13-2
|14-2
