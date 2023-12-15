How to Watch the Magic vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (18-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on December 15, 2023 at TD Garden.
Magic vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Orlando has compiled a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.
- The Magic put up an average of 114 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 108.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.9 points, Orlando is 12-2.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic average 119.8 points per game at home, 13.3 more than away (106.5). Defensively they concede 106.9 per game, 4.6 fewer points than on the road (111.5).
- Orlando allows 106.9 points per game at home, and 111.5 away.
- This year the Magic are picking up more assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (23.4).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Questionable
|Knee
