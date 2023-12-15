You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and other players on the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Banchero on Friday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average of 20.7.

He has grabbed 6.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Banchero, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Franz Wagner has recorded 20.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Wagner's season-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Wagner's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Tatum has put up 27.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has connected on three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.1 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday (21.5).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Brown has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

