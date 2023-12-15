The Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Thursday.

Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Thursday are here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 NBCS-PH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 NBCS-CHI+,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.