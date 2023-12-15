Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Banchero posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 104-94 win against the Cavaliers.

Now let's break down Banchero's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.7 23.3 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 6.9 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 32 34.8 PR -- 27.5 30.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Celtics

Banchero is responsible for attempting 18.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Magic rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 108.9 points per game.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the league, giving up 23.7 per contest.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 35 23 7 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.