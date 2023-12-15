Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-7) play the Boston Celtics (18-5) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, December 15, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 821.4 1013.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.7 44.1 Fantasy Rank 12 37

Buy Tatum and Banchero gear on Fanatics!

Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero provides the Magic 20.7 points, 6.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic put up 114.0 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 108.9 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +118 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It collects 43.5 rebounds per game (20th in league) compared to its opponents' 40.3.

The Magic connect on 10.0 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making 1.5 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.5 per game at 35.5%.

Orlando has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 14.3 (25th in NBA) while forcing 15.8 (second in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum puts up 27.3 points, 8.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game, making 48.7% of shots from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics' +194 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 108.9 per contest (third in the league).

Boston wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It records 46.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.7 per outing.

The Celtics connect on 15.6 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc (15th in the NBA). They are making 1.9 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.7 per game while shooting 36.6%.

Boston has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.1 per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 11.7 (29th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 2.2 7.6 Usage Percentage 27.1% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 56.7% 60.9% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 13.0% Assist Pct 21.2% 18.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.