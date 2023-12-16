If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Baker County, Florida today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baker County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker High School at Rickards High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Tallahassee, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

