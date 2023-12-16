The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-13.5) 154.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-13.5) 154.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Mastodons' eight games this season have hit the over.

