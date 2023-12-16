CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the four CUSA bowl season matchups is Liberty vs. Oregon -- for more tips, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
Best Week 18 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky +4.5 vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Old Dominion by 0.5 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 0.0 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisiana +3.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 1.5 points
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 CUSA Total Bets
Under 67.5 - Liberty vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Total: 61.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 48.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Total: 54.2 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 57.5 - Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 18 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|13-0 (9-0 CUSA)
|40.8 / 22.7
|514.9 / 356.5
|New Mexico State
|10-5 (7-2 CUSA)
|27.5 / 22.8
|411.4 / 393.2
|Jacksonville State
|9-4 (6-2 CUSA)
|30.2 / 21.2
|407.7 / 352.8
|Western Kentucky
|8-5 (5-3 CUSA)
|30.5 / 28.7
|401.8 / 418.4
|Middle Tennessee
|4-8 (3-5 CUSA)
|24.3 / 28.1
|391.1 / 395.6
|Louisiana Tech
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|25.9 / 33.4
|383.6 / 417.8
|Sam Houston
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|20.0 / 26.2
|311.4 / 392.5
|UTEP
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|19.9 / 28.5
|361.7 / 386.8
|Florida International
|4-8 (1-7 CUSA)
|20.1 / 31.8
|320.3 / 436.7
