Can we count on Brayden Point scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

In nine of 31 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

He has six goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Point averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:50 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:58 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:45 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.