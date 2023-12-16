We have high school basketball competition in Escambia County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Florida State University School

  • Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Tallahassee, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.