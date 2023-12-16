Saturday's game that pits the Mercer Bears (3-6) versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at Hawkins Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Mercer. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

FGCU vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, FGCU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-2.2)

Mercer (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Mercer's record against the spread this season is 3-5-0, and FGCU's is 2-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 5-3-0 and the Eagles are 3-6-0.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 5.9 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 297th in college basketball, while allowing 74.8 per outing, 268th in college basketball) and have a -65 scoring differential.

FGCU ranks 255th in college basketball at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

FGCU makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (208th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per contest its opponents make, shooting 38% from deep.

FGCU has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 9.4 it forces (344th in college basketball).

