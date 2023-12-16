The Mercer Bears (3-6) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercer vs. FGCU matchup.

FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

FGCU vs. Mercer Betting Trends

FGCU has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Mercer has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

