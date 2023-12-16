How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- Florida A&M has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 164th.
- The Rattlers' 69.7 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 79.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Florida A&M has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 79.7 points.
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
- The Rattlers allowed 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.
- Florida A&M made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|L 92-85
|Al Lawson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 65-60
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/9/2023
|LeMoyne-Owen
|W 108-78
|Al Lawson Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
