The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Florida A&M Stats Insights

Florida A&M has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 164th.

The Rattlers' 69.7 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 79.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Florida A&M has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 79.7 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).

The Rattlers allowed 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

Florida A&M made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

