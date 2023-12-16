The Celebration Bowl will feature the Florida A&M Rattlers hitting the field against the Howard Bison on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Florida A&M ranks 68th in total offense this season (351.3 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 351.3 yards allowed per game. Howard's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 288.8 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 383.7 total yards per game, which ranks 40th.

Florida A&M vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Howard Key Statistics

Florida A&M Howard 351.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.7 (47th) 237.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.8 (17th) 133.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.9 (25th) 217.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (65th) 5 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (51st)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,449 yards (204.1 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 97 times for 583 yards (48.6 per game), scoring eight times.

This season, Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 81 times for 326 yards (27.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Marcus Riley's team-leading 522 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 25 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has put together a 419-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 49 targets.

Kamari Young's 23 catches have turned into 361 yards and one touchdown.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has thrown for 2,158 yards on 59.7% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jarett Hunter's team-high 602 rushing yards have come on 133 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 247 receiving yards (22.5 per game) on 22 catches with two touchdowns.

Eden James has been given 99 carries and totaled 572 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 169 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Kasey Hawthorne has hauled in 504 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Richie Ilarraza has racked up 300 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

