Florida Atlantic vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) versus the Howard Bison (1-10) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 62-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.
In their last time out, the Owls lost 65-62 to Florida International on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida Atlantic vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida Atlantic 62, Howard 58
Other AAC Predictions
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- On November 13, the Owls claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-75 victory over the North Florida Ospreys, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 258) in our computer rankings.
- Florida Atlantic has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 258) on November 13
- 50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 318) on November 20
- 80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 17
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Janeta Rozentale: 11.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Jada Moore: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%
- Mya Perry: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Devyn Scott: 2.9 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +12 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.0 points per game (219th in college basketball) and allow 62.5 per outing (153rd in college basketball).
- The Owls are putting up 67.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.
- Florida Atlantic cedes 55.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 69.8 in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.