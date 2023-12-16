Saturday's game that pits the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) at MassMutual Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-69 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts Venue: MassMutual Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 79, Saint Bonaventure 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-10.6)

Florida Atlantic (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Saint Bonaventure's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while Florida Atlantic's is 7-3-0. The Bonnies have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game, with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic averages 37.4 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Florida Atlantic wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.2 (121st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.