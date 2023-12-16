How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will welcome in the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Southern vs Tulane (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Rice vs Northwestern State (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Clemson vs Memphis (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have made.
- Florida Atlantic has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 290th.
- The 85.4 points per game the Owls put up are 20.7 more points than the Bonnies give up (64.7).
- Florida Atlantic has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
- In home games, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38.0%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|L 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 94-60
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
