The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-9.5) 148.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-9.5) 148.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Saint Bonaventure has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bonnies' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Bookmakers rate Florida Atlantic much lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Owls' national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the beginning of the season (+5000).

With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

