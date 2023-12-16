If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Florida State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Florida State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-1 NR NR 117

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 21, Florida State beat the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 86 in the RPI) by a score of 77-71 in overtime. Jalen Warley, as the top point-getter in the win over Colorado, posted 19 points, while Jamir Watkins was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

83-75 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on November 20

94-67 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 200/RPI) on November 10

94-67 at home over Central Michigan (No. 212/RPI) on November 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Florida State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Seminoles have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Florida State has to manage the 24th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Seminoles have 22 games left on the schedule, with 20 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and one game against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to FSU's upcoming schedule, it has 22 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Florida Ospreys

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Florida Ospreys Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Florida State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.