The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Seminoles have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
  • Florida State has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 51st.
  • The 78 points per game the Seminoles put up are 14.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (63.4).
  • Florida State has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Seminoles were better in home games last year, ceding 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in road games.
  • In home games, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Georgia L 68-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina L 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/9/2023 South Florida L 88-72 FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 SMU - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 North Florida - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 Winthrop - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.