How to Watch Florida State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Vermont vs Virginia Tech (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- North Carolina vs Kentucky (5:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Northeastern vs Virginia (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
Florida State Stats Insights
- This season, the Seminoles have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
- Florida State has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 51st.
- The 78 points per game the Seminoles put up are 14.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (63.4).
- Florida State has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Seminoles were better in home games last year, ceding 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in road games.
- In home games, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|L 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|L 88-72
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
