The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

This season, the Seminoles have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.

Florida State has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 51st.

The 78 points per game the Seminoles put up are 14.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (63.4).

Florida State has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Seminoles were better in home games last year, ceding 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in road games.

In home games, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule