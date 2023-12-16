The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Florida State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in five of seven games this season.

The average total in Florida State's matchups this year is 153.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seminoles have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, Florida State has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Seminoles have a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Florida State.

Florida State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 5 71.4% 78 152.4 75.4 138.8 153.4 SMU 1 11.1% 74.4 152.4 63.4 138.8 141.4

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The Seminoles average 14.6 more points per game (78) than the Mustangs allow (63.4).

Florida State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Florida State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-3-0 2-2 5-2-0 SMU 4-5-0 0-2 2-7-0

Florida State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State SMU 5-11 Home Record 7-9 4-7 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

