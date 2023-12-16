Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Hillsborough County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jesuit High School at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bartow, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
