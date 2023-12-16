The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-12-5) visit the Calgary Flames (11-14-5) -- who've lost four straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lightning-Flames matchup can be seen on BSSUN and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Lightning vs Flames Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Lightning's 103 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 30 20 30 50 41 25 0% Brayden Point 31 13 20 33 11 10 44.1% Steven Stamkos 28 14 16 30 16 5 50% Brandon Hagel 31 10 17 27 18 11 51.4% Victor Hedman 29 5 22 27 22 5 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.4 goals per game (103 in total), 28th in the NHL.

With 89 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Flames have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Flames Key Players