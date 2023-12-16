Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Flames on December 16, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nazem Kadri, Nikita Kucherov and others when the Calgary Flames host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Kucherov has scored 20 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 30 assists (1.0 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 50 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.5 shots per game, shooting 14.4%.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Brayden Point has posted 33 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and 20 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
Steven Stamkos Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Steven Stamkos is a top contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with 14 goals and 16 assists.
Stamkos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|4
|0
|4
|7
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Kadri has been vital to Calgary this season, with 22 points in 30 games.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|5
Blake Coleman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Blake Coleman has nine goals and 11 assists to total 20 points (0.7 per game).
Coleman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
