How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: The CW
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- In games Miami (FL) shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 194th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Hurricanes score are 8.5 more points than the Explorers give up (73.7).
- Miami (FL) is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.2).
- Defensively the Hurricanes were worse at home last year, allowing 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
- At home, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in away games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (35.3%).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|W 97-49
|Watsco Center
|12/10/2023
|Colorado
|L 90-63
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Watsco Center
