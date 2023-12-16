Miami (FL) vs. La Salle December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (5-2) face the Miami Hurricanes (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via The CW.
Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 16.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|43rd
|82.9
|Points Scored
|77.1
|137th
|207th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|288th
|208th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|30.6
|283rd
|345th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|274th
|42nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.0
|125th
|129th
|14.3
|Assists
|14.1
|140th
|249th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.0
|60th
