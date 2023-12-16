The La Salle Explorers (5-2) face the Miami Hurricanes (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via The CW.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 16.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Wooga Poplar: 16.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bensley Joseph: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 43rd 82.9 Points Scored 77.1 137th 207th 72.4 Points Allowed 76.1 288th 208th 32.6 Rebounds 30.6 283rd 345th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th 42nd 9.4 3pt Made 8.0 125th 129th 14.3 Assists 14.1 140th 249th 12.9 Turnovers 10.0 60th

