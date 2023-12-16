The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center as heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -15.5 153.5

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL)'s games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

The average point total in Miami (FL)'s games this year is 154.0, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hurricanes are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Miami (FL) has won four out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Hurricanes have played as a favorite of -1400 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Miami (FL), based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 3 50% 82.2 158.4 71.8 145.5 154.2 La Salle 3 33.3% 76.2 158.4 73.7 145.5 140.1

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Hurricanes put up 8.5 more points per game (82.2) than the Explorers give up (73.7).

Miami (FL) is 2-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0 La Salle 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) La Salle 16-1 Home Record 8-8 7-4 Away Record 5-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

