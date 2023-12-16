Can we expect Miami (FL) to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

How Miami (FL) ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 1-0 23 24 41

Miami (FL)'s best wins

Miami (FL)'s best win of the season came in a 79-68 victory on November 17 against the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in the RPI. Matthew Cleveland led the charge versus Georgia, dropping 18 points. Next on the team was Nijel Pack with 16 points.

Next best wins

91-83 over Kansas State (No. 66/RPI) on November 19

88-72 at home over UCF (No. 86/RPI) on November 10

84-77 at home over La Salle (No. 171/RPI) on December 16

62-49 at home over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on December 2

86-80 at home over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 13

Miami (FL)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Miami (FL) is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hurricanes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Miami (FL) is playing the 133rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes have 16 games left against teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Reviewing Miami's upcoming schedule, it has six games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Miami (FL)'s next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Stonehill Skyhawks

Miami Hurricanes vs. Stonehill Skyhawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

