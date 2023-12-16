Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 21:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Kucherov has a goal in 13 games this season out of 30 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 23 of 30 games this season, Kucherov has recorded a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in 20 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 2 50 Points 3 20 Goals 2 30 Assists 1

