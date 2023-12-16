The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) battle the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

North Carolina is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 133rd.

The Tar Heels record 85.1 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.4 the Wildcats give up.

When North Carolina scores more than 72.4 points, it is 7-2.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Kentucky has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.

The Wildcats' 90.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Kentucky has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

The Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

Kentucky sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule