Saturday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) clashing at Bramlage Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-50 victory for heavily favored Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Ospreys won their last matchup 105-66 against Piedmont on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 82, North Florida 50

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Ospreys defeated the Coppin State Eagles in a 49-43 win on December 4. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Florida is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Florida is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

North Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

49-43 on the road over Coppin State (No. 272) on December 4

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)

11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71) Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG% Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.6 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per outing (256th in college basketball).

The Ospreys are scoring more points at home (91.0 per game) than away (60.7).

North Florida concedes 61.3 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.

