The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Ospreys average 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (51.5).
  • North Florida is 3-7 when it scores more than 51.5 points.
  • Kansas State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The 76 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.7 more points than the Ospreys allow (68.3).
  • When Kansas State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.
  • North Florida has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 76 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 47% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys concede.
  • The Ospreys' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.6 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

North Florida Leaders

  • Kaila Rougier: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)
  • Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
  • Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)
  • Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%
  • Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 84-65 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/4/2023 @ Coppin State W 49-43 Physical Education Complex
12/13/2023 Piedmont W 105-66 UNF Arena
12/16/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 Winthrop - UNF Arena
12/29/2023 Florida A&M - UNF Arena

