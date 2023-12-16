The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys average 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (51.5).

North Florida is 3-7 when it scores more than 51.5 points.

Kansas State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.6 points.

The 76 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.7 more points than the Ospreys allow (68.3).

When Kansas State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.

North Florida has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 76 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 47% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys concede.

The Ospreys' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.6 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)

11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71) Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG% Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Florida Schedule