Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Palm Beach County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellington High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
