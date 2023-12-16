Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pasco County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Bell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
